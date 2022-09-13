Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.62 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,600,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,946,000 after acquiring an additional 180,538 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 83,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

