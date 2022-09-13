Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.77 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $15,681,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB Trading Down 8.9 %

MDB traded down $24.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.59. 33,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

