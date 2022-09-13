Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 12,003 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 951.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Humana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 368,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,404,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Humana by 211.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $11.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.65. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,924. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.80 and its 200-day moving average is $457.89.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.39.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.