Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 39,017 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 451.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $12,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.