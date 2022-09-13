Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 233.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,436. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average of $250.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

