Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 378,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 520,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

