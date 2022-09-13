Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires Shares of 60,472 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.92% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

HMOP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 59,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,087. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

