Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 858 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

DFUS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

