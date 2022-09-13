Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys Shares of 6,062 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GINN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,195,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,015,000 after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

GINN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

