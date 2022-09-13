Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 55,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,952. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.