Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 19,771 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. 143,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,003. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

