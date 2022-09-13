Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 65,089 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,465,000. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,982. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

