Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,716,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,624,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 437,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 127,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

