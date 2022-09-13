Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.