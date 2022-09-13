Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 564.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

FDX traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. 19,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

