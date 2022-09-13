Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 24,922 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,693 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,407. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.76%.

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.