Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 158,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.