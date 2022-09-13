QVT Financial LP Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QVT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 207,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,574,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,500. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

