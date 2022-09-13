QVT Financial LP Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QVT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 229,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

