RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 964,212 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 964,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,000. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of ENTA traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,535. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

