RA Capital Management L.P. Has $70.68 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 4.44% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $70,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

CLDX traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,889. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.