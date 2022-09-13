RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,817,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,339,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 2.73% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,735,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 622,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 482,055 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 2,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

