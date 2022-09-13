RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 233,553 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

RA Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,553 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.