Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 26,214 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 3,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

