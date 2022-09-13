Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,000 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 125.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,890,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 34.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

DHC Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,925. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.