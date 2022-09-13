Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 157,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,881. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

