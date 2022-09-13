Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of Big Sky Growth Partners worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSKY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 274,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Shares of BSKY stock remained flat at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,792. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

