Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $10.63 Million in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,569,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,635,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,115,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSRMU remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.84.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

