Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 38,561 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,561 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.57% of CONX worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of CONX by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONX remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,794. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

