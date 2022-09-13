Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 651,558 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 325.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,558 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 179,983 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 703,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 89.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 485,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 229,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of KVSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 77,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,517. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

