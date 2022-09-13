Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 573,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,439,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,900,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,363,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARGU remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Argus Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

