Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,500 Shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SILVERspac comprises about 0.5% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 28.82% of SILVERspac worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $4,160,000.

Shares of SLVR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. SILVERspac Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

