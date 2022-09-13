Rapids (RPD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71,192.75

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $71,192.75 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

