Ratan Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. EJF Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,958,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EJF Acquisition Price Performance

EJF Acquisition stock remained flat at $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,240. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

EJF Acquisition Profile

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

