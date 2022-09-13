Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $88.57 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $88.57 million and $16.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 134,214,152 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

