Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

