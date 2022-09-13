RBG Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RBGP)

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RBG Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:RBGP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.20 ($1.05). 295,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. RBG has a 12-month low of GBX 83.55 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.90 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.65.

About RBG

(Get Rating)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

