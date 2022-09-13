RBG Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RBGP)

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RBG Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON:RBGP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.20 ($1.05). 295,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. RBG has a 12-month low of GBX 83.55 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.90 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.65.
About RBG
