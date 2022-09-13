RBO & Co. LLC Has $19.79 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up about 3.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock traded down $10.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.23. 2,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,884. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $453.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.