RBO & Co. LLC Sells 12,330 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of World Acceptance worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WRLD traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.05. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,265. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

