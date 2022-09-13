Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 951,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,103,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

NYSE RACE traded down $5.76 on Tuesday, reaching $196.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,518. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

