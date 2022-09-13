Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1,271.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 135,047 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 5,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,930. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $778.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

