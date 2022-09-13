Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 69,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.