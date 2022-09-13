Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA RSP traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 69,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.45.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
