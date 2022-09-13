Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $14,825,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

