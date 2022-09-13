Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 86,610 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,610 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 7.2 %

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 122,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.