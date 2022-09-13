Redwood Grove Capital LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 1.3% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $541.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

