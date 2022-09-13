Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Reaches $5.31 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $94,927.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $27.40 or 0.00135652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token launched on February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

