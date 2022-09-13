Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.66. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.19. 9,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,354. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

