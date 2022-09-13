Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 287 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.92. 874,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

