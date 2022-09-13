Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,764 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,604. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.