Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 305,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 111,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 562,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,154,032. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

